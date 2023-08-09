Public invited to open house for historical markers

Sample of a potential marker.

The public is invited to the Lehi Historic Marker Open House on Wed., Aug. 16, to give input regarding where 36 large historic markers should be placed over the next four years. The event is from 6-8 p.m. in the Broadbent Community Room at the Lehi Police Dept., 128 N. 100 East.

“Everyone should come to give their opinion,” said Lehi City Councilman Mike Southwick, a founding member of the Lehi Historical Society and Lehi Historic Preservation Committee member. “Maybe there are some places we aren’t looking at. We need people to tell us why they want a place. We want everyone to come so they can learn what the program is about too.”

Over the next four years, the Lehi Historical Society and Lehi City will install 36 historical markers inspired by similar markers found in Pennsylvania. The aluminum-cast markers will sit on a seven-foot post, be approximately 29” x 40”, and be installed on sidewalks. Each will feature two to three sentences about the person, place, thing or event to be memorialized.

“Lehi has a wonderful history—a history of hardworking people doing their best and helping each other,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “As Lehi grows, it’s important we don’t lose our roots. They have served us well. I think people will be fascinated with the stories we can tell with these signs. We really do live in a special place.”

Current places under consideration for signs include Lehi Roller Mills, the Lehi Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lehi Hospital, the George Goates farm and the Rodeo Grounds.

“We hope everyone will come to our open house,” said Bangerter. “We would love to hear your thoughts.”

At the event, the public will view sample signs, learn more about the marker program, offer location ideas and vote on favorite locations that have already been identified.

The Lehi Historical Society and Lehi Historic Preservation Committee are working together to bring the Lehi Historic Marker Program to fruition.

Backed by a generous grant from HADCO Construction, the Lehi Historical Society proposed the Lehi Historic Marker Program in 2022 for Lehi’s first PARC grant round, which it won. PARC funds come from the PARC tax, which Lehi City voters approved in 2021. The tax raised the local sales tax by 1/10th of 1 percent to “enhance funding for recreational and cultural facilities and cultural organizations within Lehi City,” according to the city’s webpage on Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) Tax.

The Lehi Historical Society, HADCO Construction, PARC, the Lehi Historic Preservation Committee and Lehi City are sponsoring the Aug. 16 open house.

For more information, contact the Lehi Historical Society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmai.com or lehihistory.com.