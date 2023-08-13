Tonight: Final Arts in the Park concert to feature Revill Family

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Sunday, August 13, the Arts in the Park concert series will present the season’s final concert with the Revill Family. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring folding chairs or a blanket. 

The Revill family has been singing together for as long as they can remember. It all began in the back of a yellow station wagon with a broken radio. With nothing to do on long car rides, mom Renita Revill taught the kids old songs and how to sing harmony. They have been creating music together ever since. 

Members of the talented group consist of Amy Bush, Wendy Killian, Johnny Revill, Cydnee Vernon and Ashley McKinnon. The siblings are excited to be singing together again. They willperform various music, including the original acappellaarrangements from that yellow station wagon and old country favorites from their childhood.

The live music will entertain all attendees and include heart-felt, quality performances. Make sure to arrive early to secure a good spot on the lawn.

