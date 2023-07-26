BYU’s Cosmo visits Wines Park



BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar made a stop at Lehi’s Downtown Wines Park on Wednesday July 26 to wrap up his summer “Cosmo in the Park” tour. Cosmo made his way around Utah County each Wednesday morning throughout the Summer for the 2nd annual event.

Cougar fans converged on the park to meet and take pictures with the popular mascot as well as photo ops with BYU Cheerleaders. Cougar faithful also had the opportunity to play games, color, kick field goals and participate in a timed running dash.

The BYU store was also on-site for fans to purchase gear and novelties for the upcoming inaugural BIG12 season.