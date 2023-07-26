Connect with us

Local News

BYU’s Cosmo visits Wines Park

Local News

Lehi Area Community Service Coalition Changes name to “Lehi Serves,” gains traction

Local News

How to Plan Your Workload in Utah Better

Local News

Friday: Bake Sale to support Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Local News

1870 Lehi pioneer rocking chair crafted of handcart wood now on display

Local News

Lehi residents spend over 23% more than the national average on monthly bills

Local News

Utah County Health Department officials discuss avoiding summer illnesses

Local News

Tabitha's Way local food pantry celebrates 7th anniversary, hosts open house

Local News

Lehi Primary Children's exteriors complete; construction on schedule

Local News

Lehi fire injures firefighters; home lost

Local News

BYU’s Cosmo visits Wines Park

Published

1 hour ago

on


BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar made a stop at Lehi’s Downtown Wines Park on Wednesday July 26 to wrap up his summer “Cosmo in the Park” tour. Cosmo made his way around Utah County each Wednesday morning throughout the Summer for the 2nd annual event. 

Cougar fans converged on the park to meet and take pictures with the popular mascot as well as photo ops with BYU Cheerleaders. Cougar faithful also had the opportunity to play games, color, kick field goals and participate in a timed running dash. 

The BYU store was also on-site for fans to purchase gear and novelties for the upcoming inaugural BIG12 season.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *