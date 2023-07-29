Connect with us

Lehi People

Local fast-pitch softball team wins legendary tournament

Lehi People

Collins starts service-focused organization and podcast

Lehi People

Runners far and wide support Lehi athlete injured in accident

Lehi People

Pop singer Ed Sheeran sends birthday surprise to six-year-old fan

Lehi People

Willowcreek Middle School student showcases dress design at national fashion showYou

Lehi People

Lehi City planners tour the Netherlands to experience transportation and land-use design

Lehi People

Multi-generational musicians: It all started in Wines Park

Lehi People

Lehi teens win FBLA national title

Lehi People

LFP Asks: What is your favorite part of Lehi Round-Up Week?

Lehi People

Lehi family victims of airport theft and crime spree

Lehi People

Local fast-pitch softball team wins legendary tournament

Published

2 hours ago

on

Over the 24th of July weekend, a local fast-pitch softball team traveled to Monticello, Utah, to compete in the nation’s longest ongoing, fast-pitch softball tournament. Ranlife Mortgagesponsored the team composed of several Lehi fast-pitch players and players from along the Wasatch Front.

The competition started Friday evening when the Ranlife team faced Page, a team they have faced many times. Ranlife lost to Page, 9-3, and returned to face the formidable Page team againin Saturday night’s championship game. Gin Barnes pitched thechampionship game, which ended in a decisive win for Ranlife. Gin Barnes was named MVP of the tournament. 

Other local players on the Ranlife team were Ryan Barnes (Gin’s son), Randy Barnes (Gin’s brother), and Riley White(Gin’s nephew). Softball has been part of the Barnes family for many years. Other players were Troy Johnson, Jesse Bullock, Ian Winterhalder, Spencer Yates, and Billy Manzanares.

The softball tournament is part of Monticello’s traditional pioneer holiday weekend celebration. Hundreds of citizens line the fences and fill the bleachers as fireworks are lit, and afterward, the game begins. The whole event is reminiscent of Lehi many years ago when the holiday was celebrated with a hometown breakfast prepared by the Lehi Fire Department or Lion’s Club. Many remember the greased pig contests in Wines Park, followed by a barbecue and concert. The holiday in the southern Utah town brought back memories of Lehi days gone by.

One of the exciting aspects of the tournament was the number of young teams, mostly from small southern Utah towns like Blanding, Moab, and Monticello, creating excitement for this fun, exciting, and fast-paced game. Larry Miller is probably smiling somewhere, seeing a resurgence of his favorite recreational pastime.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *