Lehi Heritage Day 2023 honorees announced

As part of Lehi’s annual Heritage Day celebration on Labor Day, Sept. 4, the city will once again honor extraordinary, ordinary citizens who have made our community better with their generous service.

“Every year, we honor a handful of people who created programs and traditions we enjoy today,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It’s so fun to have this once-a-year event to bring these amazing people to everyone’s attention.”

This year’s honorees include:

• Gary and Carolyn Cooper

• Dan and Mary Curtis

• Kate Daly

• John Jay and Kinna Harris

• Dean and Etana Larsen

• Ron and Mary Anne Peck

• Glade and Kay Peterson

• Keith and Suzanne Pulham

Among the Heritage Day honorees are Lehi business owners, youth and special needs sports coaches, schoolteachers, PTA leaders, a policeman, musicians, cowboys, cheerleaders and even the director of the Miss Lehi Pageant. They have been part of preserving Lehi’s heritage and history through hundreds of acts of service.

“Their efforts, which I’m sure at the time did not feel heroic, are without a doubt a great part of Lehi’s history today,” said Bangerter. “Their efforts are absolutely worthy of celebration,and celebrate we will!”

Honorees will be highlighted in a Showcase Parade, Honoree Celebration and Meet and Greet on Sept. 4, from 2:30-6 p.m. Each honoree will receive a brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

In its 10th annual year, Lehi Heritage Day is presented by the Lehi Historical Society and is sponsored by Lehi City. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn about Lehi’s history and show support for the honorees. This year’s theme is “The Roaring 1920s,” and will feature another tour of wonderful old Lehi homes.

The schedule of events for Heritage Day is:

• 2:30 p.m.—Showcase Parade of honorees on Center Street from Wine’s Park to the Legacy Center.

• 3 p.m.—Honoree Celebration under the tent in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—Meet and Greet with honorees in the Senior Center at the Legacy Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—Displays and activities centering around “The Roaring 1920s” in the North Gym of the Legacy Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—Classic Car and Bike Show in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center with overflow at the parking lot on 100 North between Center Street and 100 East. The entryfee is $10, and the first 20 cars to register ride for free in the parade.

For more information about Lehi Heritage Day, call 801-768-1570 or see lehihistory.com. The Lehi Historical Society seeks to collect, preserve, protect and share Lehi’s history. The historical society is made possible by generous grants from Lehi City, PARC, HADCO Construction and the Lehi Civic Improvement Association.