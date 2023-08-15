Curry Pizza brings unique flavors to Lehi

“You’ve wrecked pizza for me for a while because you’ve brought such depth, flavor and creativity,” said Guy Fieri when visiting Curry Pizza in West Valley on the hit TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The unique restaurant paring traditional pizza with traditional Indian fare has recently expanded with a new location in Lehi, inside Thanksgiving Point at 2450 Executive Parkway.

“We picked Lehi for our newest location because it’s growing quickly and is a good location. The start has been going pretty well. Everyone who has come in has had great feedback, so that’s awesome,” said co-owner Sam Singh, who opened the restaurant with her husband, Manpreet.

The extensive, creative menu features many assorted flavors and variety. Diners can play it safe with a classic pepperoni, veggie or Hawaiian pizza or choose to be immersed in Indian flavors with 15 different curry sauces on pizzas like the butter chicken, which has chicken tikka on mozzarella, onions, roasted garlic, ginger and cilantro on makhani curry sauce.

Diners can also order traditional Indian dishes like chicken korma, tikka masala and vegetable curry. All are served with rice. Don’t forget a side order of garlic naan or even chicken wings.

“Our most popular menu items are the butter chicken pizza, honey curry pizza, garlic parmesan wings, and the chicken tikka masala curry dish,” said Singh.

My wife and I visited on a Saturday night and got a table in the small dining room. We were greeted and welcomed by staff throughout the meal. Since it was our first time, we wanted to try several menu items.

To start, we had cheesy garlic sticks with sweet curry and ranch dipping sauces. Wow, were they delicious. The sweet curry sauce was crave-worthy! Next, we went with the tikka masala pizza, which had Chicken tikka with mozzarella, bell peppers, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños and cilantro on tikka masala curry. As a self-proclaimed cheese pizza connoisseur, I had to try the cheese pizza. Both pizzas were packed with flavor on a uniquely thin crust.

Last, we tried butter chicken and rice in medium spice. Mild and hot are also available. The chicken dish was a good serving size and had great flavor with a kick.

Our overall meal was excellent, and we will be back. Curry Pizza brings a unique flavor palette to Lehi diners and is an excellent addition to the local food scene.