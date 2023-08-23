Falcon girls volleyball starts season 9-0

The Skyridge girls volleyball team swept their first two matches and went on to earn seven more victories in a two-day tournament last weekend.

Aug. 10: Skyridge 3, Northridge 0

The Falcons handily won their season opener at home over the Knights 25-5, 25-20, 25-14. Senior middle hitter Elle Mccandless led the attack by converting seven of eight kill attempts and laying down six aces.

Sophomore outside hitter Kylie Buttars added seven kills and nine digs while senior setter Myka Christensen made 16 assists and senior outside hitter Neriah Perez led in serve-receives with 14.

Aug. 15: Skyridge 3, Syracuse 0

The Falcons had a tighter match against a traditional 6A power but still prevailed 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 against the Titans on the road. Buttars had 12 kills and 15 serve-receives to lead the team in both of those categories. Senior middle hitter Cala Cooper contributed seven kills and four combined blocks.

Perez had six kills and 10 digs, junior libero Mary Nahinu added 10 digs and 14 serve-receives and senior middle hitter IsabellaFreeman had four combined blocks. Senior setter Jasmine Mataira dished out 14 assists and Christensen made 10.

Aug. 18-19: Skyridge 7-0 at tournament

The Falcons went undefeated and won the gold bracket of the Riverton Fall Classic tournament. In pool play on Friday, the teams contested best-of-3 matches. Skyridge topped Tooele 25-14, 25-13 to get started at the event.

The second opponent was Weber and they gave the Falcons a run for their money, but Skyridge eventually prevailed 25-19, 27-26. The Falcons then easily defeated Jordan 25-14, 25-8.

Continuing into bracket play on Saturday, Skyridge bested Cedar Valley 25-14, 25-23 and then topped Union 25-21, 25-16 before defeating Timpview 25-17, 25-19, 25-10.

In the gold bracket championship contest, the Falcons lost their only set of the year to date in the first game against Corner Canyon 27-25. Skyridge went on to best the Chargers 25-21, 15-12 in a tournament-worthy barn-burner to secure the bracket title.