Heritage Day: Pulhams prioritize family, Lehi traditions

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society proudly presents the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2023 honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m., in a parade, a celebration with the mayor, city council, and public, and at a meet and greet. The free, city-sponsored event celebrates those who have given tremendous service to Lehi as well as Lehi’s remarkable history. This year’s theme is “The Roaring 1920s.” For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or the Classic Car and Bike Show, see lehihistory.com.

Keith and Suzanne Stewart Pulham have built five homes in Lehi during their marriage, and their current home is in downtown Lehi. “We love that our home is right on the parade route,” said Suzanne. “We had a great time this year with family and friends watching the parade from our front yard. Lehi Round-up Week is the best.”

The Pulhams have lived in Lehi since they were children. Suzanne remembers attending Keith’s seventh birthday party. “I would go to his home in the summertime and ride his horse, Smokey,” she said. “We have always been best friends throughout our lives together.”

They were both born in American Fork. They attended Sego Lily Elementary, Lehi Junior High and Lehi High School, where they graduated in 1980. After high school, Keith served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland. He was knocking on the door of a “James Bond” when he had the thought that he would marry Suzanne Stewart.

Suzanne had the same impression when she saw Keith walk off the plane at the Salt Lake Airport after his mission. The two were married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church on May 12, 1983.

While they raised their children, Suzanne served on the PTA at Sego Lily Elementary and Lehi Junior High and was the district PTA president over the schools in Lehi and Cedar Fort. She also served on the Lehi Round-Up Parade Committee. “I grew up making pom poms for the many floats we built as a family and for the wards,” Suzanne recalled.

She has been a Primary and Young Women’s president in the Church and has worked for Wing Mortuary for the last 17 years. She feels it an honor to help families in their time of need. The oldest of five, Suzanne, is the daughter of Lawrence Dewey and Donna Shelton Stewart.

Keith is the son of Paul Arland and Carolyn Ruth Norberg Pulham and the youngest of seven. He has worked in the painting business all of his life. He started Keith PulhamPainting in 1997, which led to forming Pulham Enterprises. Two of the couple’s sons work for the family business, which now includes four generations of painters.

Advertisement

For more than 25 years, Keith and Suzanne were mainstays for the LHS Booster Club. Keith oversaw the Breakfast in the Park during the Lehi Round-Up Week for 20 years, coached Jr. Jazz Basketball and Baseball, served on the Utah County Fair Committee over the sheep division and just started serving on the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee. He is an active member of the 4H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) communities, nurturing his children, their friends and classmates and now his grandchildren in the art of showing animals, appreciating agriculture and learning leadership skills.

Keith was also the bishop of the Lehi 11th Ward and the Young Single Adult 70th Ward. He is an Eagle Scout and earned the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award.

These days Keith and Suzanne enjoy making life fun for their 14, soon-to-be 15, grandchildren. They make Pioneer Day a family celebration with bubble gum-blowing contests, relay races, movies, diving into a pool of water for money, fireworks and a sleepover for all their grandchildren—the fun tradition of diving for money dates to Suzanne’s grandmother, Lilian Stewart.

The couple has five children, including Joshua (Whitney) Pulham, Heath (Hannah) Pulham, Trevor (Chelsee) Pulham, Amanda (Cort) Peterson and Kiera (Will) Clark.