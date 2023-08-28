Lehi breaks ground on west side fire station

















After years of designing, planning and budgeting, Lehi City broke ground for Fire Station 84 on Monday, August 28. SIRQ Construction will build the $9.4-million-dollar structure; its anticipated completion is August 2024.

Station 84 will be the city’s fourth station and the first West of the Jordan River. It will be located on the corner of 1500 North and 3600 West and will house 18 new firefighters, with five or six working daily.

“The west side of Lehi is really expanding, and our call volume out there is rapidly growing, especially with the new stand-alone emergency room that just opened and the hospital that will open soon,” said Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft.

The station’s architecture features a modern design focusing on glass and natural light. The plans include a hallway named “The Wall of Action,” showcasing Lehi Fire Department history. Functional features include:

• A dorm room

• Gym

• Day room

• Training room

• Four bays to house firetrucks and ambulances

• Tool storage rooms

• A barbeque and patio area

On Monday, the Lehi Fire Department, led by Chief Craft, held a groundbreaking ceremony with City leaders and construction crews marking the start of construction. Mayor Mark Johnson, Councilman Paul Hancock and Councilwomen Paige Albrecht and Katie Koivisto attended the ceremony.

“It’s an important day. We’re looking forward to having this building completed. It will help service our growing community out here,” said Mayor Johnson in his ceremonial remarks.

“Our investment in this building is to ensure a safe community for our residents, businesses and next generation,” Chief Craft said before stakeholders shoveled dirt to commemorate the occasion.