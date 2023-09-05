Lehi City Council race narrowed to six

A record field of seventeen candidates vying for a Lehi City Council seat was narrowed to six on Tuesday, September 5. Councilwoman Paige Albrecht was the only incumbent running for re-election after Councilman Mike Southwick and Councilwoman Katie Koivisto decided to retire from the city’s legislative body. Albrecht easily advanced on Tuesday taking the top spot (24.1%).

Following Albrecht for the final five spots included: Michelle Stallings (20.3%), Heather Newall (20%), Corey Astill (14%), Nicole Kunze (13%) and Ken Roberts (8.3%)

With the field now down to six, the remaining candidates will campaign now through the General Election on November 21. Lehi voters will elect three Councilors to represent them on the five-member body using ranked choice voting (RCV), although tabulation will be conducted differently than the Primary Election this week.

In the General Election, each of the three City Council seats will be run as three separate elections, removing the winning candidate from each round, with a new tabulation for each subsequent race.

Visit lehifreepress.com for continuing coverage of the 2023 municipal election.