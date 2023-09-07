Connect with us

BREAKING NEWS: Lehi's Jake Anderegg to resign from the Utah Senate

Lehi City Council race narrowed to six

Lehi breaks ground on west side fire station

Council halts 100% rentals in TOD zone to encourage home ownership

City looks to increase real estate portfolio with acquisition of another Main Street property

Unprecedented E. coli outbreak leaves local officials looking for answers, residents advised to take precautions

Lehi City Council candidates face off before packed audience at Q&A event

Thanksgiving Point traffic to improve with overhaul of 2100 N and 2300 W intersection

City discovers RCV tabulation oversight in primary vs. general elections

2023 Election: Lehi City Council Candidate profiles

BREAKING NEWS: Lehi’s Jake Anderegg to resign from the Utah Senate

SALT LAKE CITY – After 11 years of legislative service, Sen. Jake Anderegg notified President J. Stuart Adams that he is resigning from the Utah Senate to focus on his career and family. 

“It has been a privilege and honor serving Utahns in the Senate and Utah House of Representatives,” said Sen. Anderegg. “It was not an easy decision to resign from the Legislature. After months of contemplation, I determined it was needed to be able to focus on my career and provide for my family. My parents instilled a deep sense of patriotism in me, and I am grateful to the people of Senate District 22 for electing me to serve and represent them. I’m proud of what I have been a part of andaccomplished for Utah. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I redirect my full attention back to my career and family.”

Sen. Anderegg will continue to fulfill his senator and chair duties on the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee during the September and October interims, ensuring the vital work and tasks they have been undertaking throughout the interim continue and minimize leaving his constituents without representation. Sen. Anderegg’s resignation will take effect on October 15, providing adequate time to fill the vacancy.

“I appreciate Sen. Anderegg’s service,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “While I am saddened to see him leave the Senate, I know he is doing what is best for his family, which is the most important thing. His commitment to the people of Utah is illustrated in the timeline, ensuring the transition is as orderly and smooth as possible. His commitment to serving those he was elected to represent is palatable. He will be missed, and the Senate and Legislature will feel his absence. I wish Sen. Anderegg and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Sen. Anderegg served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2013-16 and in the Utah Senate since 2017.

The State Republican Party will hold a special election to fill Senate District 22’s vacancy in the coming weeks.

