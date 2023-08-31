Lehi High School Drill Team invites children to participate in annual mini-drill camp

The Lehi High School Drill Team welcomes all children ages 3-12 to participate in the Lehi Mini Drill Camp. Each dancer will receive instruction from drill team coaches and a performance tee shirt. The camp includes two dance clinics held on September 19 – 20 and an opportunity to perform during half-time at the Lehi High School football game on September 22. The cost is $25 per dancer. This year’s camp has a “Rock-n-Roll” theme.

Early registration is encouraged as there are limited spots available. Registration will close on September 13 or when all spots have been filled.

The mini drill camp is an annual fundraiser for the drill team,allowing them to purchase competition costumes, pay for choreography and help with transportation fees throughout the season.

“The drill team has a legacy of holding a mini drill camp. It is afundraiser for the team and an opportunity to interact with the community in a fun way and share our love for dance,” said drill team assistant coach Caitlin Thomas.

Please register for the drill camp at tinyurl.com/minidrillreg2023. Email any questions to caitlinelizabeththomas21@gmail.com.