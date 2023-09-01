Heritage Day is Monday: Free event celebrates Lehi’s Roaring 1920s



Lehi Heritage Day is Mon., Labor Day, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. Presented by the Lehi Historical Society and sponsored by Lehi City, the free event includes a short parade featuring this year’s history-making honorees, an honoree celebration and meet and greet, historical exhibits and activities and a car and bike show.

The north gym of the Legacy Center will be filled with historic home displays as well as presentations and activities depictingthis year’s theme, “The Roaring 1920s” in Lehi. Everyone is invited to wear period dress.

“It’s fun to get acquainted with the community during Heritage Day. I always meet new people and hear stories about Lehi’s history and the people who worked hard so we can enjoy the city the way we do today,” said Kay Peterson, who oversees the north gym activities. Peterson has led the historical part of Lehi Heritage Day for seven years.

Peterson has arranged for musical acts, a 1920s vehicle, displaysand activities depicting life in Lehi in the 1920s. This year, Kay and her husband, Glade, are two of this year’s Lehi Heritage Day honorees.

For the first time, Lehi Heritage Day honorees will be honored with their names engraved in a new Lehi Heritage Day Monument. The monument, which lists all Lehi Heritage Day honorees, will be installed this week to complete the four corners of the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center. The other monuments in the square, include David Evans, a Lehi founding father; famed frontiersman, lawman, scout and gunman Orrin Porter Rockwell, and “Harvest Sun,” a life-size pioneer family to honor the early pioneers of Lehi.

The monument was created to replace the many honoree bricks already installed in the garden. “The bricks have not held up as expected,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “This monument ensures that the names of the Lehi Heritage Day honorees will be saved and easily maintained and moved as our city’s campus changes in the future.”

The new monument will be unveiled Monday during the Lehi Heritage Day Honoree Celebration at 3 p.m., in front of the Legacy Center.

Advertisement

Lehi Heritage Day is the brainchild of John Knollin Haws, founder of the Lehi Historical Society. His goal was to share Lehi’s beautiful past and celebrate those making history today with their many acts of service. Since the first Lehi Heritage Day in 2014, more than 100 people have been honored.

“Lehi Heritage Day has become an anticipated event,” said Bangerter. “Connecting with and celebrating Lehi’s remarkable past is good for us. It reminds us of the blood, sweat and tears that went into making Lehi what it is today. We hope it will inspire everyone to be better, and do better, for the sake of our community.”

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or its car show, see lehihistory.com or call 801-768-1570.