Thanksgiving Point to host annual Labor Day luau

Take a break and escape the desert at the Labor Day Luau! Bring a picnic blanket, chairs, and your Ohana for this festive celebration. Start your evening off with some Kalua pork, POG, and other ‘ono (delicious) beverages and eats. When you’re full, watch authentic performances that showcase Hawaiian and Polynesian culture, transporting you back to the beaches of ancient kings and queens. The Labor Day Luau sells out fast, so be sure to secure your tickets and pau hana with your loved ones!

September 4, 2023

Waterfall Amphitheatre, Ashton Gardens

Doors Open: 6 pm

Dinner and Pre-Show: 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Show: 7:30 pm

General Admission

Adult Advance: $35

Child (ages 3-12) Advance: $27

Adult Day-Of: $40

Child Day-Of: $32

Under 3 (Food Ticket): $10

VIP Admission (includes VIP Parking and Low-back chair in reserved seating)

VIP Adult/Child Advance: $49

VIP Adult/Child Day-Of: $55