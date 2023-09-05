LHS spikers beat T-wolves after five losses

The Lehi volleyball team has been winning games but didn’t carry the day in a match until they took on Timpanogos at home last Thursday (Aug. 31). Region 3 play begins this week.

Aug. 17: Cedar Valley 3, Lehi 0

Against the Aviators on their court, the Pioneers got better as they played through the opener. They lost the first two sets 15-25, 17-25. Lehi put up a good fight in the third game but ultimately came up just short 23-25.

Junior outside hitter Isabella Loftin led the attack with five kills and also had eight digs and nine serve-receives. Senior outside hitter T’Kiya Brewer added four kills, a block and 11 serve-receives while senior opposite Braylyn Linford contributed four kills and two aces.

Senior setter Alexis Atkin tallied two aces, 10 digs and 13 assists. Senior libero Kodi Brems led in digs with 19 and serve-receives with 17. Senior defensive specialist Bridget Kunze made eight digs and junior middle blocker Irene Susanna had a solo block.

Aug. 22: Alta 3, Lehi 1

In a home match against a former region foe, the Pioneers fell behind after two close games 21-25, 22-25. Playing well in the third set, they earned a 25-19 win but weren’t able to sustain it and were defeated in the fourth game 25-17.

Brewer led in kills with 11 while Loftin had 10 with five aces and 19 serve-receives. Brems had a big match with four aces, 22 digs and 28 serve-receives. Atkin tallied two aces, 11 digs and 25 assists. Junior defensive specialist Kamree Mills had 12 serve-receives.

Aug. 26 Ridgeline 3, Lehi 2

The Pioneers fought a see-saw battle with the defending 4A state champion Riverhawks on a two-match day. Ridgeline prevailed in two very close sets, the first and the third, by the identical score of 25-23.

Lehi won the second and fourth games also by matching scores, this time 25-20, to bring on a tiebreaker. It was another competitive game, but the Riverhawks prevailed 15-9 to close out the victory.

Loftin tallied 13 kills, two aces, nine digs and 25 serve-receives. Brems had two aces, 15 digs and 19 serve-receives. Atkin made four aces and 31 assists.

Mills added 12 digs and 13 serve-receives. Sophomore opposite Annika LeBaron had six kills while Brewer and Susanna had five apiece. Senior middle blocker Brylee Earl tallied four kills.

Aug. 26 Desert Hills 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers couldn’t find much rhythm against the Thunder after the Ridgeline marathon and lost to last season’s 4A state runner-up 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. Brewer made four kills and handled 20 serve-receives in the effort.

Aug. 29: Riverton 3, Lehi 2

On the road once more against a quality opponent, the Pioneers surprised the Silverwolves with a tidy 25-18 victory in the first set.

Riverton won the next two 25-15, 25-20 to gain the upper hand in the contest, but Lehi roared back with a 25-15 triumph in the fourth game to knot things up.

The thrilling final set was a competitive duel, but the Silverwolves earned a 15-11 win to capture the match. Loftin registered 14 kills, three aces, 20 digs and 24 serve-receives to lead the Pioneers. Brewer made 13 kills and 14 serve-receives.

Brems contributed three aces, 17 digs and 21 serve-receives while Atkin had two aces, 12 digs and 34 assists. Earl added six kills and two solo blocks and Mills had 16 serve-receives.

Aug. 31: Lehi 3, Timpanogos 1

Back at home, the Pioneers yielded the extra-point first set against the Timberwolves 25-27. However, Lehi went on to sweep three consecutive games 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 to wrap up their first match victory of the young season.

Brewer tallied 11 kills, 12 digs and 15 serve-receives to help lead the way. Loftin chipped in nine kills, two aces, 10 digs and 23 serve-receives. Brems had an impressive seven aces to go with 24 digs and 13 serve-receives.

Atkin had 30 assists and eight digs. Senior middle blocker Daniela Madden and LeBaron made five kills apiece and Earl had four combined blocks.