Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball continues on a roll

Lehi Sports

LHS spikers beat T-wolves after five losses

Lehi Sports

Lehi Pioneers handle Maple Mountain at home

Lehi Sports

Skyridge Falcons hold off Bingham in challenging game

Lehi Sports

Lehi names new girls soccer coach

Lehi Sports

Lehi High School Drill Team invites children to participate in annual mini-drill camp

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer wins four straight

Lehi Sports

Skyridge Falcons give explosive performance in victory at Farmington

Lehi Sports

Lehi Pioneers roll over Idaho 5A champs

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball starts season 9-0

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball continues on a roll

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Skyridge girls volleyball team completed their non-region schedule by winning four more matches in the past two weeks.

Aug. 22Skyridge 3, Mountain Ridge 0

After a tight first game, the Falcons beat the Sentinels comfortably on the road 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. Senior middle hitter Cala Cooper led the attack with 12 kills while sophomore outside hitter Kylie Buttars added six kills, four aces, five digs and eight serve-receives to the effort.

Senior middle hitter Elle Mccandless laid down seven aces. Senior setter Myka Christensen tallied six aces and no errors on a perfect service outing to go with 18 assists and five digs.

Senior outside hitter Neriah Perez contributed five kills, nine digs and eight serve-receives. Junior libero Mary Nahinu fielded 18 serve-receives and made five digs.

Aug. 24Skyridge 3Maple Mountain 2

The Falcons dropped the initial extra-point set on the road and then had to battle the rest of the way to secure a 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-9 drum-tight victory over the scrappy Golden Eagles.

Cooper had 20 kills and Buttars provided 10 more plus four aces, 16 digs and 24 serve-receives on the night. Perez added 15 kills, 21 digs and 25 serve-receives.

Advertisement

Nahinu anchored the defense with 29 digs and 35 serve-receives. Christensen made 37 assists and 10 digs. Senior setter Jasmine Mataira tossed in nine assists and six digs. The team had a critical eight combined blocks.

Aug. 29: Skyridge 3, Copper Hills 0

Although the Grizzlies played better as the match progressed, they were still swept by the homestanding Falcons 25-12, 25-17, 25-22. Buttars led out with nine kills, 12 digs and 13 serve-receives. Perez also had nine kills to go with 15 serve-receives.

Mccandless added five kills and four aces while Christensen made four aces, five digs and 18 assists. Nahinu had eight digs and 11 serve-receives. Cooper had six kills and three block-assists, while senior middle hitter Isabella Freeman also made three block-assists. Mataira provided seven assists.

Aug. 31: Skyridge 3, Park City 0

The Falcons took the road again to meet the Miners, winning the first two games 25-18, 25-23 and then surviving an epic third set 33-31 to close out a hard-fought victory.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *