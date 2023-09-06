Falcon girls volleyball continues on a roll

The Skyridge girls volleyball team completed their non-region schedule by winning four more matches in the past two weeks.

Aug. 22: Skyridge 3, Mountain Ridge 0

After a tight first game, the Falcons beat the Sentinels comfortably on the road 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. Senior middle hitter Cala Cooper led the attack with 12 kills while sophomore outside hitter Kylie Buttars added six kills, four aces, five digs and eight serve-receives to the effort.

Senior middle hitter Elle Mccandless laid down seven aces. Senior setter Myka Christensen tallied six aces and no errors on a perfect service outing to go with 18 assists and five digs.

Senior outside hitter Neriah Perez contributed five kills, nine digs and eight serve-receives. Junior libero Mary Nahinu fielded 18 serve-receives and made five digs.

Aug. 24: Skyridge 3, Maple Mountain 2

The Falcons dropped the initial extra-point set on the road and then had to battle the rest of the way to secure a 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-9 drum-tight victory over the scrappy Golden Eagles.

Cooper had 20 kills and Buttars provided 10 more plus four aces, 16 digs and 24 serve-receives on the night. Perez added 15 kills, 21 digs and 25 serve-receives.

Nahinu anchored the defense with 29 digs and 35 serve-receives. Christensen made 37 assists and 10 digs. Senior setter Jasmine Mataira tossed in nine assists and six digs. The team had a critical eight combined blocks.

Aug. 29: Skyridge 3, Copper Hills 0

Although the Grizzlies played better as the match progressed, they were still swept by the homestanding Falcons 25-12, 25-17, 25-22. Buttars led out with nine kills, 12 digs and 13 serve-receives. Perez also had nine kills to go with 15 serve-receives.

Mccandless added five kills and four aces while Christensen made four aces, five digs and 18 assists. Nahinu had eight digs and 11 serve-receives. Cooper had six kills and three block-assists, while senior middle hitter Isabella Freeman also made three block-assists. Mataira provided seven assists.

Aug. 31: Skyridge 3, Park City 0

The Falcons took the road again to meet the Miners, winning the first two games 25-18, 25-23 and then surviving an epic third set 33-31 to close out a hard-fought victory.