Garden of Quilts at Thanksgiving Point Sept 15, 16

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Thanksgiving Point will host its annual Garden of Quilts event on September 15 and 16. Starting in 2019, Thanksgiving Point planted a seed and guests from across the nation and beyond joined together, along with Riley Blake Designs, for the Garden of Quilts. This event has exploded in popularity and is a celebration of quilting and fabric arts unlike any other.

Set within the 50-acre Ashton Gardens in Lehi, Utah, the festival includes classes from an international roster of favorite teachers, vendors, trunk shows, demonstrations, and a stunning outdoor exhibit of hundreds of beautiful quilts displayed among the flowers and trees.

Quilting classes will be held September 13 to 16. The quilts exhibit and vendor marketplace will be held on Friday, September 15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Point is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. “Events such as these are huge undertakings, and we could not produce them nearly so well without the invaluable support of our volunteers,” said McKay Christensen, CEO of Thanksgiving Point.

Guests who wish to attend may purchase a weekend pass, which is $25 for Thanksgiving Point members and $60 for general admission. The two-day pass includes entrance to the 50-acre Ashton Gardens, the quilt exhibitions, trunk shows, lectures, and demos for Friday and Saturday. Members may also purchase a $15 one-day pass for Friday or Saturday, which includes entrance to Ashton Gardens, quilt exhibitions, trunk shows, lectures, and demos. The one-day pass is $35 for general admission (Ages 3 and up).

VIP options and other add-ons may be found on the Thanksgiving Point website: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/garden-of-quilts/.