Stage for Everyone presents “It’s a Jungle Out There” this weekend at the Lehi Arts Center. Stage for Everyone is an inclusive theater program for students with adaptive needs. The program was created in 2021 by Lehi’s AnnaBelle McKinnon.

This show is the fifth production by Stage for Everyone. The community of Lehi is invited to attend “the cutest show you will ever see in your entire life, filled with animals, love and pure joy,” said McKinnon.

The show will feature the talents of 15 students with 12 stage buddies who support the students on stage. Many volunteers who donate their time and service make the production successful.

“There is an amazing group of people who help with this program. I receive support from my cousin, Shelby Revill, my mother, and my sister. They help on and off stage. Others also help as “stage buddies,” and with lighting design. Staff members from Showfilming.com provide videography without cost to the program,” said McKinnon.

“It’s a Jungle Out There” runs this Thursday, September 14through Saturday, September 16, with showtime at 7 p.m. There is an additional matinee on Saturday, September 16 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://lehiarts.org/. All proceeds are donated to fund Arts in Lehi City.

“The students who participate in this program have an incredible light that lights up the stage. It is such an amazing experience to watch them shine and show off their talent on stage. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity as I have seen this program change the lives of the students, the stage buddies and my own. Attending the show brings great joy to the audience and it’s such an amazing escape from the chaos of world that surrounds us today,” said McKinnon.