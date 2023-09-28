Lehi’s Cami Kapp leads breast cancer event

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is just around the corner, and many fundraisers and events occur during the month and throughout the year. Most of these events are in support of general breast cancer awareness, but few of these events are tailored to support those currently fighting breast cancer. To make support more available, Lehi’s Cami Kapp has organized a free event for breast cancer patients called Pink Sync, where women can connect and find experts and resources to help them fight with strength and grace.

The Pink Sync event will be held on October 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Sorensen Building at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital. Kapp hopes the event will allow breast cancer patients to connect, learn what helps them through treatment, hear from professionals who are also breast cancer survivors, and discover resources for breast cancer patients.

Kapp spent the last 14 months fighting triple-negative breast cancer. “​I remember it was all I could do to get myself to go to my chemo treatments. I had many heart-to-heart conversations in the chemo center with women who started as strangers and ended as women I prayed for. I relied on these cancer friends for tips on how to take care of myself, manage mental health struggles, and manage relationships and life,” said Kapp.

“I started dreaming of an event where women going through treatment could come together and share tips for self-care, their resources for managing mental and emotional health, learn from professionals, and connect over the shared experience of breast cancer.” With those goals, Pink Sync was born.​​

The event, hosted by Intermountain’s Utah Valley Hospital, features a robust lineup of medical professionals and vendors whose goal is to help patients manage life while they fight cancer.

An item swap will also take place at the event. Participants will bring cancer aids like hats, wigs, scarves, cold packs, sleeping wedges, shirts with drain pockets, and pajamas with drain pockets that can traded for other patients who need these items.

More information about Pink Sync can be found at pinksync.org