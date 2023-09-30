Girls soccer teams begin 6A playoffs

Here’s how each Lehi-area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 4-6-0 Region 3 (Tied 4th), 5-11-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 53 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 5

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #19 Bingham (3-13-0) at home in the first round of the playoffs Thursday. The winner will advance to play at #3 Copper Hills (13-3-0) on Oct. 10. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. The Pioneers did not face off against either of these teams during the regular season.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-4-0 Region 3 (Tied 2nd), 9-7-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 27 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 10

Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the second round Oct. 10 as they welcome #9 Corner Canyon (8-7-1). The winner of that contest will visit #1 Davis (15-0-0) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 12. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. Skyridge did not play either of these teams this fall.