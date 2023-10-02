Lehi-area bike teams in top three in region

The two Lehi-area mountain biking teams are in second and third place in Region 5 Division 1 after the first three races of the fall season.

Lone Peak is in first place overall with 14,015 and also took first place in each of the three races, which were on Aug. 26 at Soldier Hollow, Aug. 9 in Eagle Mountain and Aug. 23 in Vernal.

Lehi is in second place overall with 13,642 points. The Pioneers edged out the Falcons 4553-4504 in the first race and 4553-4515 in the third, but Skyridge topped them in the second event 4555-4536. The Falcons are in third place overall with 13,574, just three points ahead of Wasatch.

Riders are divided into competition groups based on grade and skill level. Here are the top-ranked riders for each school by category after the first three races. All divisions are combined in the overall standings. The narrow point spreads show how close the competition has been so far this season.

Varsity Boys: Keston Moen (SHS) is tied for 10th place with 861 points; Jacob Rasmussen (LHS) is tied for 14th place with 857 points.

Varsity Girls: Lydia Adams (LHS) is sixth with 884 points; Skyridge has no riders listed.

JV A Boys: Sam Rainer (SHS) has the top spot by two points at 864; Taylor McKay (LHS) is seventh at 851.

JV A Girls: Kaitlyn Brown (SHS) has won the last two races and sits in first place with 868 points, just one point ahead of teammate Anna Van Horn with 867; Zoe Adams (LHS) is sixth with 849 points.

JV B Boys: Simon Nelson (SHS) is in seventh place with 813 points; Josh Dalley (LHS) is 16th with 787 points.

JV B Girls: Olivia Shuey (SHS) has won two of the three races and owns first place with 838 points; teammate Aliza Price won the other one and trails by just a single point at 837; Emery Wilkinson (LHS) is eighth with 803 points.

JV C Boys: Shad Petersen (SHS) is in second place with 805points; Troy Picket (LHS) is ninth with 783 points.

JV D Boys: Rhett Taylor (SHS) is in second by one at 763 points; Dylan Beall (LHS) is tied for sixth with 744 points.

JV E Boys: Carter Johnson (SHS) won the last two races but is in second place by one point at 776 points; Jace Tucker (LHS) is 22nd with 703 points.

Freshman A Boys: Dallin Butterfield (SHS) has 836 points and is in second place by two points; Brendan Johnson (LHS) is in eighth place with 814 points.

Freshman B Boys: Porter Strong (SHS) is in first place by 10points with 808; Conner Delphenich (LHS) is tied for 10th with 779 points.

Freshman C Boys: Trevor Kirby (SHS) is second with 770 points; Eddie Askew (LHS) missed the middle race and is in 16thplace with 494.

Freshman Girls: Brielle Adams (LHS) is in fifth place with 828 points; Hayden Brown (SHS) is right after her in sixth place with 824 points.

SLR Boys: Ethan Nelson (SHS) is in first place with a perfect score of 600 after winning every race to date; Colton Allen(LHS) is second with 594.

SLR Girls: Grace McChesney (SHS) is in first place with 595 points, just ahead of teammate Laynie Slater in second with 592; no Lehi rider listed.

For more information on the local teams, check out http://www.skyridgemtb.com/ for Skyridge or https://www.lehimtb.com/ for Lehi.