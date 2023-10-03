Falcon girls soccer ties for 2nd in Region 3

The Skyridge girls soccer team went 2-3 in the final contests of the league season but still finished in a tie for second place with American Fork at 6-4-0.

The Falcons are 9-7-0 overall and earned the No. 8 RPI seed into the 6A state tournament. They got a bye in the first round and will welcome No. 9 Corner Canyon (8-7-1) on Tuesday (Oct. 10) in the second round. The default game time is 4 p.m. but may be shifted if the schools agree.

Sept. 12: Skyridge 3, Pleasant Grove 2

The Falcons found themselves trailing the determined Vikings 1-0 at the break but responded in the second half by scoring three goals and giving up just one to get this important win in the region race.

Junior forward Rachel Boren led the way with two goals and an assist in the effort. Senior forward Annika Johns provided the other score and junior defender Emily MacDonald contributed two assists in the victory.

Sept. 14: Lone Peak 2, Skyridge 1

The Falcons gave the Knights, who finished the Region 3 season undefeated, their toughest test of league play in the earlier meeting between the two programs and this match was a challenge to the eventual region champs as well.

It was a scoreless duel to the break, but in the second period, the Lone Peak visitors found the target twice and Skyridge just once off the foot of sophomore midfielder Allison Beard.

Sept. 19: Lehi 2, Skyridge 2 (SO 3-5)

Next up for the Falcons was a visit to the intra-city rival Pioneers. Although Skyridge had shut out Lehi in the previous match, this one turned into a marathon battle that had to be settled by a shootout after 100 minutes of soccer.

Neither team was able to hit the net during the initial period. It continued that way for about 15 minutes into the second half, when the Pioneers scored twice in quick succession.

The Falcons rallied and responded with their own two goals five minutes apart as Beard and Boren each scored to tie it up. Junior midfielder Brooklyn Strange and senior defender Emma Hughesprovided the assists.

Both defenses held firm for the rest of regulation play and through two overtimes to force the game to the penalty kick tiebreaker. The first Skyridge attempt was blocked and even though the Falcons scored on their next three tries, Lehi converted on all five of the mandatory round kicks and so won the day.

Sept. 26: American Fork 5, Skyridge 1

The visiting Cavemen scored twice in the first period and three times in the second to win this one going away. Junior forward Cambria Lee provided the lone goal for the Falcons.

Sept. 28: Skyridge 7, Westake 1

The Falcons bounced back with a big victory on Senior Night to end the regular season. Skyridge built a 3-0 lead at the half and then outscored the Thunder 4-1 in the second period to post an impressive win.

Boren added four goals to her tally for the season in a superlative outing for her. The other scores came from senior Emalynn Levingston, senior defender Brooke Gardner and senior midfielder Amanda Caswell, who also had an assist in the match.

Senior midfielder Secily Bye had two gives while Hughes and senior Allie Noorda each contributed one in the effort.