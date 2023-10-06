Pioneers beat Lone Peak on football Senior Night

The Lehi High School football team was in control from the start as they worked for a 34-24 victory over Lone Peak at home for Senior Night on Friday (Oct. 6).

Turnovers were a factor in the scoring for both sides in this contest as each team forced and capitalized on mistakes by the other squad.

It didn’t take long for the first case to crop up. The Knights got the ball to start the game and on the third play from scrimmage, they fumbled and sophomore defensive lineman Isaac Sweat recovered the ball at the Lone Peak 15-yard line.

Four plays after that, junior quarterback Jett Niu found his big target, senior tight end Grayson Brousseau, in the end zone for a 3-yard score. Junior kicker Gavin Fenn’s PAT gave the Pioneers a 7-0 start with just 1:34 gone off the clock.

The defenses then took over for most of the rest of the period as the teams traded the ball back and forth several times. Fenn added a 29-yard field goal with seconds left to make it 10-0.

The Knights responded with a drive that culminated in a field goal to close the gap to one touchdown at the 9:24 mark of the second quarter.

However, the Pioneers added two more scores before the break.For the first, senior wide receiver Tyson Greenwood caught a short pass and spun out of a tackle to cross the line for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:03 left.

Advertisement

The second came on an outstanding play by junior defensive back Ozzie Williams, who blocked a Lone Peak punt attempt deep in their end and then fell on the ball in the end zone to extend the advantage to 24-3 with 1:39 to go in the half. That stood to the break.

The Knights rebounded in the third quarter by scoring two touchdowns following turnovers, one on an interception and the other off a recovered fumble, to narrow the gap to 24-17 with 38 seconds remaining in the period.

Then it was Lehi’s turn to capitalize on a mistake as Lone Peak fumbled a snap for a punt attempt and senior Justice Cooper recovered it at the 25-yard line. In short order, senior running back Kolose Latu took it to the house from five yards out to stretch the margin back to 31-17.

The Knights were held to a single series on their next possession, and the Pioneers capped their subsequent drive with a Fenn 32-yard field goal to move ahead 34-17 with 3:26 left to play.

Lone Peak completed one long pass to put themselves in position to make the score look a little closer with a final touchdown in the closing minute of the contest.

For more photos and details on this game, check out the Oct. 12 issue of the Lehi Free Press.