Playoffs 2023: Skyridge and Lehi start with a bye

As expected, both the Lehi and Skyridge football teams finished in the top eight of the RPI in the 6A classification and have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s how they’re positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 3-2 Region 3 (Tied 2nd), 8-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 6 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 27

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #14 Riverton (1-8) at home in the second round of the playoffs. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #6 Davis (9-1) or #11 Weber (6-4) on Nov. 3 at home in the quarterfinals. The start time for both games is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it. The Pioneers defeated the Darts in the first week of the season 28-14 but did not see the Wildcats this year.

Skyridge

Season record: 3-2 Region 3 (Tied 2nd), 8-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 27

Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the second round as they welcome #13 Farmington (2-7). With a victory, Skyridge faces a rematch with #5 Pleasant Grove (8-2), a 34-31 winner over the Falcons just a week ago, or #12 Herriman (5-5) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3 at home. Both kickoffs will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools move it.