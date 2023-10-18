Quilting shop finds success in downtown American Fork

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

Sewists of all skill levels are welcome at Tiawna Lucas’ quilting store, The Quilter’s Crossing, on American Fork Main Street. Lucas opened the store in May 2022 after three years of selling high-quality fabric on Etsy. Once her stock began encroaching on her sons’ space at home, she realized it was time to expand.

“It was during the pandemic, so warehouse space was really hard to find,” said Lucas, American Fork resident and former finance secretary for the Alpine School District Foundation. “We had a contract on one that was being built, and it kept getting delayed. This space became available and we said, ‘let’s go for it,’ and here we are.”

Though a brick-and-mortar store wasn’t in the plans, The Quilter’s Crossing storefront has recently surpassed the online store in sales. Lucas now employs seven associates to help run the store and is looking to hire more soon. Popular brands like Moda, Riley Blake Designs and Andover Fabrics draw customers in, and the welcoming atmosphere keeps themcoming back.

“I think the best thing about it is getting to know our customers. They become like our friends, and it’s so cool to get to know them. It’s a lot of fun—more fun than I thought it would be,” Lucas said.

The store offers more than just fabric and sewing notions. They also offer classes, machine embroidery and long-arm quilting. Classes on making quilts, bags and seasonal decor are taught by various local sewists. The store also hosts a monthly “Open Sew” day for $10, when anyone is welcome to come into the store with their machine and a project so they can meet new people and get advice from professionals. Although all classes are catered toward adults now, Lucas hopes to bring in an instructor to teach kids ages 10 and up in the new year.

Lucas has her fair share of sewing experience. She began sewing as a teenager and quilting when she had her first child.

“When I had babies five and six, I put it away because I didn’t have time for it. Then our first grandchild was due, and my daughter wanted me to sew projects for her. I pulled out my sewing machine, and I never stopped,” said Lucas.

Advertisement

The Quilter’s Crossing is located at 57 E. Main Street in American Fork. For information about the store and to register for classes online visit www.thequilterscrossing.com