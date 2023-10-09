First Main Street tavern in decades gets concept approval

A bar on Main Street? A Lehi tradition since the 1880s, bars once were a regular part of the downtown Lehi scene, with the originals named “The Lehi Saloon, Comer Saloon, Senate Saloon, and Alhambra Saloon.” These establishments were mainstays until the prohibition era. Dax Williamson, the owner of Lucky Sole Shoe Repair, wants to bring back the pre-prohibition vibe with a new bar called the Lucky Soul Tavern at 173 W Main Street.

“Main Street needs to keep that historic soul. We are seeing it go away. The local comradery where you can step through the door,and life can slow down is needed,” said Williamson in his proposal to the Lehi City Planning Commission.

Williamson’s approved concept plan, which will still need a site plan and final approval, is to build a small 800-square-foot tavern and outdoor space behind his current shoe repair shop. The shoe repair business will continue, and the tavern will be open after traditional business hours, with a capacity of around 40 patrons. The tavern will close at 10 p.m. each day. The concept includes 12 leased parking spaces in the lot east of the building and 50 on-street stalls in the downtown area.

The plan focuses on “Local craft beverages that will rotate on tap with bottled domestic selections. The spotlight of the tavern will be a vintage leather stitcher, where a cobbler will perform his craft with the backdrop of the tavern. The goal is to create an immersive, iconic experience while still being a down-to-earth, fun place to connect. Evening socials, classes, live music, and private events will be held, mindful of the surrounding residences.”

The tavern will also offer limited food selections of meat pies prepared off-site by a local vendor and chips and salsa. The location would feature a Western theme with horseshoes and cowboy boots.

The entrepreneurial endeavor is led by Williamson and partner Sean Neves, who has extensive experience opening Utah bars and owns The Water Witch and Tiki Bar in Salt Lake County.

“I grew up in Provo and have seen what they’ve been able to do. Lehi has so much potential. This will be great for Lehi,” said Neves.