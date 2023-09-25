Panera Bread coming to town

Connect with us

A familiar fast-food name to many, national chain Panera Bread is set to open its first Utah County location in Lehi next year. The Planning Commission will take the first look at the restaurant’s application on Thursday to decide if the conditional use request for a drive-thru component is warranted. The application will most likely meet approval from the Commission because it conforms to neighboring uses and the area. 

The 1.25-acre storefront with 47 parking stalls will be located on Stockon Lane off Digital Drive, right behind Wendy’s, across from Taco Bell. The restaurant is anticipated to include an outdoor seating area and drive-thru for patrons to enjoy their meals freshly made pizzas, sandwiches, salads, soups, and macaroni and cheese.

