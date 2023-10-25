ASD purchases $12.9 million property in Saratoga Springs for potential new high school

The Alpine School District (ASD) Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase 50 acres from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for $12.9 million. The parcel is located just south of Brookhaven Elementary School in the Silverlake area on the border between Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.

The property was purchased for a potential new high school in the booming west and although the purchase was unanimously approved, Board Member Julie King mentioned concerns with some of the contract language that would allow the seller (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) the right to buy the property back at 95% of the purchase price if construction of a high school is not underway within 36-months.

“I have concerns about the 36-month timeline. I know we’ve been working on this for two years and I’m supportive of moving forward, but I do want to express that I have concerns about the contract,” said King before her “yes” vote.

The land purchase is a significant step toward building the school. Now the district will explore funding mechanisms for the school’s construction in the coming years.