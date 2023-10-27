Connect with us

Local News

American Fork marine, Jim Chipman, to be honored posthumously after 50 years missing

Local News

Lehi celebrates Halloween with many festive events

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

Local News

Orem Mayor assaulted by reporter's daughter, charges filed

Local News

Study: Utahns have highest debt-to-salary ratio in the U.S.

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

Local News

Oregon felon arrested in Lehi shooting

Local News

Locals choose favorites for historical marker sites

Local News

Pressurized irrigation water source confirms link to E. coli cases in Lehi

Local News

First waterwise award presented to Lehi family

Local News

American Fork marine, Jim Chipman, to be honored posthumously after 50 years missing

Published

6 hours ago

on

Marine Corps Capt. Ralph James (Jim) Chipman’s family received word on August 9, 2023, 50 years after he went missing in Vietnam, that his remains had been identified and would be returned to his hometown for posthumous honors.

Chipman’s wife and two sons finally have the opportunity to bury him in a memorial service at the American Fork Cemetery. The service will be held on November 11 at 1 p.m., and the Marine Corps Honor Guard will conduct the services.

In the winter of 1972, Chipman was assigned to Marine All-Weather Attack Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing. On December 27, he was piloting an A6A Intruder along with his co-pilot, First Lieutenant Ronald W. Forrester, during a nighttime combat mission over the northern part of the Democratic Republic of North Vietnam. After entering the target area, Chipman’s aircraft ceased radio communication and never returned to base.

Search and rescue teams found no trace of the aircraft or crew in the Le Thuy District, Quang Binh Province. In July 1974, the Marine Corp reported Capt. Chipman as killed in action. Investigations following the incident continued for decades, with investigators eventually discovering remains and material evidence which are believed to be associated with Capt. Chipman and the other aviator in the area of the crash site.

Chipman was born August 15, 1943, and grew up in American Fork and Orem. He graduated from American Fork High School in 1961. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States Mission, after which he graduated from Brigham Young University in 1968 with a Bachelor’s in business management. Lieutenant Chipman was commissioned in the U.S. Marines in 1969 and was assigned to the Marine Corps station at Cherry Point, NC. Lieutenant Chipman graduated from the Air Force pilot training at Vance Air Force Base, OK, in 1970.

Chipman is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. His name is permanently inscribed on the Courts of Missing at the Honolulu Memorial.

In the years after his disappearance, the family put a plaque in front of the Provo City Library and planted a tree in Chipman’s honor at Robinson Park in American Fork.

Advertisement

Jim was married to Susan Smith and they had two sons.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *