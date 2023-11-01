Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: October 2023

October 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 88 (104)



Average home price: $548,193 ($546,344)

Median home price: $471,000 ($491,709)



Average days on the market: 53 (36)

Average square feet: 2,557 (2,451)

Average price per square foot: $219.56 ($233.05)

Most expensive home sold: $1,310,000 / 4 bedrooms / 3 baths / 6,194 sq. ft. / .23 acres

Least expensive home sold: $312,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,265 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 135 (existing homes) and 87 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 40

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 11/1

