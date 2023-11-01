Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: October 2023

Local News

American Fork marine, Jim Chipman, to be honored posthumously after 50 years missing

Local News

Lehi celebrates Halloween with many festive events

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

Local News

Orem Mayor assaulted by reporter's daughter, charges filed

Local News

Study: Utahns have highest debt-to-salary ratio in the U.S.

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

Local News

Oregon felon arrested in Lehi shooting

Local News

Locals choose favorites for historical marker sites

Local News

Pressurized irrigation water source confirms link to E. coli cases in Lehi

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: October 2023

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 88 (104)

Average home price: $548,193 ($546,344)

Median home price: $471,000 ($491,709)

Average days on the market: 53 (36)

Average square feet: 2,557 (2,451)

Average price per square foot: $219.56 ($233.05)

Most expensive home sold: $1,310,000 / 4 bedrooms / 3 baths / 6,194 sq. ft. / .23 acres

Least expensive home sold: $312,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,265 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 135 (existing homes) and 87 (new construction)

Advertisement

Listings over $1 million: 40

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 11/1

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *