The Lehi Cares Coalition encourages the community of Lehi to vote for their favorite logo in the youth logo contest. Voting is live through November 3. Your vote will determine the top 10 finalists in the contest.

Each logo design has been created by the youth of Lehi City, grades 7-12. The top ten finalists will be announced on November 6.

Cast your vote at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/departments/police/lehi-cares-coalition/