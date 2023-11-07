The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 36 new missions, including Utah Saratoga Springs

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Nov. 2 the creation of 36 new missions set to open in 2024. The new missions will accommodate the rising number of missionaries now at over 72,000 worldwide.

According to a release from The Church, the new missions will open on July 1, 2024, putting the total number of missions at 450 — the highest number in Church history.

One of the new missions created is the Utah Saratoga Springs mission. Church leaders have created the new missions from already established missions. According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website, “This adjustment will allow mission leaders to have more interaction with missionaries and more missionaries to be assigned to wards and branches.”

Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Seventy, who serves as executive director of the Missionary Department, said he is “thrilled and grateful” that so many of the rising generation are choosing to serve.

The number of young teaching and service missionaries and senior missionaries has increased considerably over the past two years. The total number of missionaries has gone from 56,000 at the end of 2021 and 62,500 at the end of 2022 to more than 72,000 in 2023. Missionaries serve in 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.

In a policy update, prospective missionaries can submit their missionary recommendations up to 150 days prior to their availability date instead of 120 days. This change gives prospective missionaries more time to prepare for their missions, shortens the period between a prospective missionary’s availability date and mission start date, and reduces visa delays for missionaries assigned to serve outside their home countries.

According to the website, the new missions will be in the following locations:

Africa Central

1. Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South

2. Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi

3. Kenya Nairobi East

Africa South

4. Madagascar Antananarivo North

Africa West

5. Ghana Accra North

6. Ghana Takoradi

7. Nigeria Calabar

8. Nigeria Port Harcourt North

9. Sierra Leone Bo

Asia

10. Cambodia Phnom Penh East

11. Thailand Bangkok East

Asia North

12. Japan Sendai

Brazil

13. Brazil Manaus South

Caribbean

14. Dominican Republic Santo Domingo North

Europe Central

15. Germany Hamburg

Europe North

16. Portugal Porto

México

17. México Mexicali

18. México Puebla East

North America Central

19. Montana Missoula

North America Southeast

20. Florida Tallahassee

21. South Carolina Charleston

North America Southwest

22. Nevada Henderson

23. Texas Dallas South

24. Texas El Paso

North America West

25. California Modesto

Philippines

26. Philippines Dumaguete

27. Philippines General Santos

28. Philippines Tuguegarao

South America Northwest

29. Bolivia Cochabamba South

30. Ecuador Quito West

31. Perú Lima Northeast

South America South

32. Argentina Tucumán

33. Chile La Serena

Utah

34. Utah Salt Lake City East

35. Utah Saratoga Springs

36. Utah Spanish Fork

For more information, see The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newsroom article at https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/36-new-missions-church-of-jesus-christ .