LHS spikers start playoffs Tuesday

The Lehi volleyball team dropped the final three matches in league play during the past three weeks. The Pioneers finished1-9 in Region 3 and tied for fifth place with American Fork.

Oct. 10: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers had a difficult time scoring against the Knights, who earned a 25-11, 25-15, 25-5 victory at home. Junior outside hitter Isabella Loftin led the effort with four kills, seven digs and 28 serve-receives while senior libero Kodi Brems had 10 digs and eight serve-receives.

Senior outside hitter T’Kiya Brewer had three kills with 13 serve-receives. Freshman setter Violet Betham and sophomore setter Brooklyn Sivert made six assists each. Junior middle blocker Irene Susanna had three kills as well.

Oct. 17: Pleasant Grove 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers bounced back with a spirited effort against the Vikings, who had to work hard to get the 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 sweep at Lehi. Loftin posted 11 kills, two aces and 17 serve-receives to lead the home squad in all those categories.

Senior middle blocker Brylee Earl added four kills and Susanna had three. Senior opposite Braylyn Linford scored two aces. Senior setter Alexis Atkin had 17 assists and eight digs while Brems had nine digs and 12 serve-receives. Senior defensive specialist Bridget Kunze also had 12 serve-receives.

Advertisement

Oct. 24: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers turned in one of their best evenings of work this season on the road against the Falcons but still fell to the top-ranked team 25-20, 27-25, 25-21. Loftin laid down 12 kills and two aces and took 25 serve-receives as her contributions for the night.

Junior defensive specialist Kamree Mills got six digs and 10 serve-receives, Earl made two solo blocks and Brems had 11 digs along with 15 serve-receives. Atkin provided 13 assists and Betham added seven.

The No. 17 Pioneers (7-21) will take on No. 16 Layton (13-16) on the road at 4 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday (Oct. 31). Whichever team wins will face No. 1 Skyridge (25-1) on Thursday (Nov. 2) at 3:30 p.m. The match is scheduled for Court 2 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

Lehi didn’t see the Lancers this year and were swept by the Falcons in both Region 3 meetings.