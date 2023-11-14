Outlets at Traverse Mountain to light Utah’s tallest Christmas tree

For the 12th consecutive year, Outlets at Traverse Mountain will kick off Utah’s holiday season with the ceremonial lighting of the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the state on Saturday, Nov. 18. Standing at 70 feet tall, the tree will be adorned with 5,000 twinkling lights and 6,000 bows and ornaments, making it the perfect photo backdrop for family Christmas photos.

The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with the annual Gingerbread Festival, where attendees can participate in free activities, including a gingerbread scavenger hunt, visits to Santa’s Cottage, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, holiday face painting, ornament decorating and the Gingerbread Village in the Grand Lobby featuring a spectacularly sweet 30 foot tall Gingerbread Tower!

The tree lighting concert starts at 5 p.m. with local vocalist Caitlin Cooper, followed by TikTok stars Mat and Savanna Shaw. This father-daughter musical duo has taken the internet and our hearts by storm and will soon release their next Christmas album. Santa, along with our musical guests, will lead the countdown to light the tree around 6 p.m.

Utah’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree, the Gingerbread Village, Santa’s Cottage and an inspiring Christmas Market will be open for visits throughout the holiday season.

For more information, visit outletsattraversemountain.com. Outlets at Traverse Mountain is located off Interstate 15, Exit 284 in Lehi.