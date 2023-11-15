Connect with us

Willowcreek Middle theater performs Snow White Variety Show

Published

5 hours ago

on

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Audiences enjoyed fast-paced fun and hilarity at Willowcreek Middle School’s recent production of “The Snow White Variety Show.” The Advanced Acting Class showed off their character acting and comedy prowess in the retelling of the classic tale from the point of view of dwarves representing any acting style you can imagine.

“Each scene is like a TV episode,” said Willowcreek theater teacher Cali Wilkes. “It’s a twist on the classic Disney story, but the dwarves are all different personalities like Nerdy, Shakespeare, Country, a dwarf that loves knock-knock jokes, and more. As they tell the story, fairy tale players act it out. As they narrate, the style of acting changes according to the personality of the dwarf. You can go from Shakespearean to Western showdown in a minute.”

The show ran from Nov. 9 through 14. Audiences filled the auditorium each night for the family-friendly show. The cast consisted of 34 eighth- and ninth-grade students. They worked with an excellent group of student stage technicians running lights, sound, set changes and cues.

“It was a great collaborative experience with the actors and stage tech working together to make a fantastic production,” said Wilkes.

Of the actors, Wilkes said, “They’ve loved it! There’s a lot of opportunity for improv in the show and it has been a fun learning experience to learn how they can change a scene through their acting style.”

Students also had a chance to be playwrights. Each scene is like a TV episode and the actors wrote the commercial between scenes. “It was a lot of fun to see them be creative in that way,” said Wilkes.

