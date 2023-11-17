Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point now open

LEHI, Utah– The sights, smells, tastes, and sounds of the holidays return as Luminaria lights up Thanksgiving Point. Luminaria is Utah’s largest holiday light display with millions of lights and 28 themed areas showcased throughout the 50-acre Ashton Gardens. Presented by Mountain America Credit Union, the eighth Luminaria will be from November 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

Luminaria hosts more than 130,000 guests each year. The event expands over the 50-acre Ashton Gardens and features themed areas with twinkling lights, holiday displays, scents, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Most iconic, guests enter and immediately view the luminary hill, where 6,500 programmable luminaries and a 120-foot tree create seasonal images, like snowflakes and reindeer, programmed to holiday music. Over 9,000 hours of work from hundreds of employees and volunteers go into making this event a success each year. Due to its popularity and size, Luminaria was featured as a finalist on the ABC show Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition in 2020 during their eighth season.

Returning this year is the Fire & Ice show, displayed for the first-time last year. This 7–8-minute program will feature flames that shoot over 20 feet in the air and lights dancing to a powerful musical number. Shows occur every 20 minutes.

Luminaria guests will have many unique packages and experiences to choose from, including:• Igloo Reservations: Eight guests can escape the elements with an Igloo Reservation. This two-hour reservation also includes eight “Choose-2” Punch Cards, allowing options for food and beverage included with the reservation. Prices range from $175 to $200.

• VIP Package: Experience Luminaria comfortably and conveniently. A VIP Package includes an untimed entry admission ticket, VIP parking, a commemorative bottomless hot chocolate mug, hand warmers, a glow necklace, and a souvenir drawstring bag. Prices range from $34 to $43 depending on pre-sale, regular, premium, and exchangeable options.

• Fire Pit Reservations: This two-hour reservation includes space for eight guests and supplies for eight s’mores. This stellar group activity ranges in price from $90 to $100.

• Proposal Package: Luminaria is one of the most romantic winter destinations in Utah, and with the Proposal Package, couples receive private access to a decorated igloo in the Secret Garden, closed off to other guests. New this year, prices range from $360 to $550.

• Stay and Play Package: This special getaway package offers a staycation at Luminaria. The Stay and Play Package includes a one-night stay at Home2 Suites, two VIP tickets, VIP parking, bottomless hot chocolate, a Foodie Punch Card, and a complimentary swag bag for $159.

Luminaria also offers various food and beverage options, including snacks like Stroop waffles, Reindeer Chow, hot chocolate, pretzels, mini donuts, and more. Guests also can purchase smores kits to use around the public firepits.

Luminaria will be open from November 16 to January 6 with time slots available from 5 pm to 9 pm in Ashton Gardens. The Ashton Gardens are located at 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah.

Ticket sales are sorted into two categories – Regular Admission and Premium Admission. Regular admission ranges from $17-$26, with the option to purchase an exchangeable Luminaria admission ticket. During Premium Admission, prices range from $20 to $29, with exchangeable ticket options available. Thanksgiving Point members and active military receive 10 percent off all ticket purchases.

Luminaria is closed on Sundays and on Thanksgiving (November 23) and Christmas Day (December 25). Luminaria is made possible through support from Mountain America Credit Union. Thanksgiving Point also thanks the Child Family Foundation, Lehi PARC, Dancing Moose Montessori School, dōTERRA, and the Joan & Tim Fenton Family Foundation for their support. Thanksgiving Point achieves its mission with help from generous corporations, foundations, individuals, and government agencies.

For more information, please visit thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria.