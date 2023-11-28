The five least expensive homes for sale in Lehi

With 187 homes currently for sale in Lehi with an average sales price of $576,000, let’s take a look at the five least expensive homes on the market.

1. 160 W 500 N – 2 bedrooms, 1 bath (576 sq ft) $324,900

“Super cute home. Small but quaint. Close to shopping and just minutes from the freeway. Perfect size single car garage. Furnace & water heater in great shape.” Listed by Hudson Foxx Real Estate

2. 3871 W 1530 N – 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (1,272 sq ft) $339,900

“3rd floor condo unit that is only 2 years old! This condo comes with waterproof LVP flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and living room, quartz countertops, painted cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. This unit if perfect for a first-time buyer, someone looking to downsize or an investment property. Traverse Mountain for shopping is a short 5-minute drive. The community has wonderful amenities including a pool, clubhouse, gym and pickle ball court.” Listed by KW South Valley

3. 1342 N 3650 W – 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (1,272 sq ft) $340,900

“Gardner Point is a beautiful new community in Lehi offering all three product types: condos, townhomes, and single-familyhomes. Brimming with amenities, Gardner Point will feature a large clubhouse, a pool, pickleball courts, a playground, and basketball courts. With plenty to do and a great location, this is an ideal community to live in.” Listed by Edge Realty

4. 430 N 470 W #22 – 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (1,344 sq ft) $388,700

“Spacious end-unit townhome located in highly sought after historic downtown Lehi neighborhood. Perfect for investors (airbnb/short term rentals and long rentals allowed by the HOA) OR also fantastic home for an owner-occupant buyer. Like newremodeled home. You will fall in love with the light and bright spacious floorplan – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, family room, formal dining, and beautiful and spacious kitchen. Too many upgrades to list: just to name a few: NEW upgraded carpet with -of-the-line pad throughout, tankless water heater (for continuous hot water at all times), beautiful laminate flooring on the entire main floor, new upgraded light fixtures throughout, and new landscaping in the fully fenced private backyard with patio/large grass area.” Listed by Century 21 Everest

5. 77 E 300 S – 2 bedrooms, 1 bath (1,070 sq ft) $395,000

“This pioneer-era home stands in the heart of old Lehi and is newly updated. The entire interior of the home was gutted and redone in 2019 (walls, flooring, plumbing, electrical, kitchen appliances, etc.). The roof was also replaced at that time. While maintaining its pioneer charm on the exterior, you’ll step inside a practically new home! The property has only been rented for the last year, and the tenant has taken great care of it.” Listed by KW Westfield