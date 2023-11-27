Connect with us

Local News

The Point prison redevelopment project announces phase one plans

Local News

Public invited to Clubhouse Drive public scoping meeting

Local News

Modersitzki family donates $10 million to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

Local News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 36 new missions, including Utah Saratoga Springs

Local News

Vote for your favorite logo design for the Lehi Cares Coalition

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: October 2023

Local News

American Fork marine, Jim Chipman, to be honored posthumously after 50 years missing

Local News

Lehi celebrates Halloween with many festive events

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

Local News

Orem Mayor assaulted by reporter's daughter, charges filed

Local News

The Point prison redevelopment project announces phase one plans

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (POMSLA) held a ceremonial signing with developers on Monday November 27 at the Clearlink Headquarters in Draper. The ceremonial signing signifies the start of a $2.3 billion investment into the 600-acre former Utah State Prison site. 

On Monday, the POMSLA released the phase one plan which encompasses approximately 100 acres of the property and will include:

• 416,000 square feet of retail and event space 

• 3,300 multi-family units (about 412 will be affordable units for tenants earning 80% of the area median income)

• 540 hotel rooms

• 60,000 square foot event center (2,000 seating capacity) 

• 16.2 acres of green space and trails

• 12,650 parking spots 

Advertisement

The developers will have 1,000 vested residential units to start the project but will need to meet development triggers to continue. Those triggers include:

• Prior to development of the 1,001st multi-family unit, the developer must have

-At least 325,000 gross square feet of office space

-At least 80,000 gross square feet of retail space, provided that only 25,000 gross square feet of ​use is devoted to a single grocer or discount retailer

-At least 75 affordable housing units for households earning under eighty percent of the ​area median income. 

• Prior to development of the 2,301st multi-family unit, the developer must have 

-At least 1,025,000 gross square feet of office use

-At least 250,000 gross square feet of retail, provided that only 125,000 gross square feet of use ​is devoted to a single grocer or discount retailer

Advertisement

-At least 288 affordable housing units, 87 of which are for households earning under sixty ​percent (60%) of the AMI. 

• Prior to development of the 2,801st multi-family unit, thedeveloper must have

-At least 1,325,000 gross square feet of office use

-At least 250,000 gross square feet of retail.

Along with the development triggers, there are also additional criteria required by the state including:

• Non-Formula Restaurant Tenants – 40% of restaurants on site will have fewer than 20 locations outside of Phase One at time of completion. 

• Businesses new to the State – 20% of businesses within Phase One will be new to the state. 

• Fortune 500 / Fortune 100 Companies – While not required, the Developer is incentivized to recruit Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies to The Point. 

Advertisement

• Local hiring during construction – 60% of construction contracting dollars should be spent on contractors/subcontractors with an office in Utah. 

• Minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses – 10% of construction contracting dollars should be spent on contractors/subcontractors recognized minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *