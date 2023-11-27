Public invited to Clubhouse Drive public scoping meeting

Salt Lake City: The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has invited the public to participate in a Public Scoping Meeting and comment period for an environmental study to evaluate alternatives to extend SR-92 west over the Jordan River to improve regional mobility in northwest Utah County.

UDOT intends to prepare an Environmental Assessment (EA) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The public is invited to participate in an online or in-person meeting. The online meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, from 5:30-7 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting will be recorded and posted to the study website. Please call 385-341-BLVD (2583) if you need help registering.

The in-person meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5-7:30 p.m. at North Point Elementary School (1901 N 2300 W, Lehi, UT 84043) in an open house style.

Study representatives will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Those who wish to participate in the Zoom meeting may register here: UDOT public scoping meeting webinar registration.