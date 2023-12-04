Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: November 2023

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 66 (81)

Average home price: $592,490 ($561,745)

Median home price: $487,000 ($512,395)

Average days on the market: 39 (52)

Average square feet: 2,712 (2,606)

Average price per square foot: $228.38 ($224.15)

Most expensive home sold: $1,865,623 / 6 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 7,674 sq. ft. / .41 acres

Least expensive home sold: $320,000 / 2 bedrooms / 1 baths / 763 sq. Ft. / .15 acres

Total listings currently available: 118 (existing homes) and 68 (new construction)

Advertisement

Listings over $1 million: 34

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 12/4

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

