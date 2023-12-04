Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: November 2023
November 2023 vs. (2022)
Homes sold: 66 (81)
Average home price: $592,490 ($561,745)
Median home price: $487,000 ($512,395)
Average days on the market: 39 (52)
Average square feet: 2,712 (2,606)
Average price per square foot: $228.38 ($224.15)
Most expensive home sold: $1,865,623 / 6 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 7,674 sq. ft. / .41 acres
Least expensive home sold: $320,000 / 2 bedrooms / 1 baths / 763 sq. Ft. / .15 acres
Total listings currently available: 118 (existing homes) and 68 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 34
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 12/4
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com