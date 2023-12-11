Lehi City presents “Jingle Jangle Jubilee” festival

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the season at the newest Lehi City organized event. According to city officials, the “Jingle Jangle Jubilee,” is where the magic of Christmas comes to life. “Step into a winter wonderland as we transform the heart of our town into a magical Christmas village,” said event organizers.

This festival will be held Friday, December 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 16, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the new Lehi Ice Rink (Sports Park, 2000 West 700 South.)

A Christmas market with unique gifts and handmade crafts will be available, along with various food options. Children are sure to enjoy pony rides, ice skating, Disney princesses, and a chance to meet Santa.

Friday’s special activities include live reindeer and hayridesthrough twinkling Christmas lights. Saturday’s activities include dog sledding and train rides around town.

According to organizers, this will be one of Lehi City’s biggest events of the season. “The event will be filled with families and friends celebrating the Winter Holiday with joy, laughter, and merriment,” promises City officials.

