Lehi boys hoops beat #1 Chargers

In an early-season matchup of ranked teams, the No. 4 Lehi boys basketball team topped No. 1 Corner Canyon 69-57 on the road Saturday afternoon (Dec. 2) in the final game of the Corner Canyon Tournament of Champions.

The Pioneers won the tipoff and senior forward Grayson Brousseau hit a pair of free throws after getting fouled to open scoring. Lehi was ahead for nearly the entire contest.

The Pioneers built a 21-16 advantage by the end of the initial quarter and took a 39-31 margin to the locker room at the break.

The teams had a lively battle throughout but especially in the second half. The Chargers would reduce the margin a bucket or two, but Lehi answered the bell every time and went on to the important victory.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis led the way with a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds, also making six assists and three steals with no turnovers. Junior wing Easton Hawkins finished with 14 points and Brousseau added eight points and seven boards in minutes limited by foul trouble.

One big key to the game was offensive rebounding. The Pioneers collected 44 percent of their own misses while holding Corner Canyon to 16 percent on the offensive glass going the other way.

“That was a really competitive game between two of the best teams in the state,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “I thought we were able to defend them, and we rebounded well.”

For more on this game and Lehi’s earlier win last week, check out the Dec. 7 issue of the Lehi Free Press.