Lehi to host national hoops showcase

The Lehi basketball teams will present the Utah Holiday Hoopfest basketball showcase on Dec. 8-9, bringing in teams from Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Colorado, Nevada, Florida and Idaho to play some of Utah’s best boys and girls teams in two intense days of competition.

“The purpose of these events is to bring together the best in high school basketball on a regional and national level and allow teams to compete against other top programs from around the country,” said Glenn Smith, President and Founder of Hoopfest Basketball, Inc.

“It allows participants to use the game as an early-season measuring stick,” he continued. “I’m excited to bring back the Hoopfest Basketball Tour to Lehi. We had a great event here last year.”

Tickets for the 4th Annual Holiday Hoopfest are on sale to the public. For more information on the Hoopfest Basketball Tourand to purchase tickets, visit www.hoopfestbasketball.com.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, $90 for a family pack of five, and $10 for senior citizens. Seniors may purchase tickets at the door; all other tickets must be purchased online.

“Once again, we have an outstanding field for Holiday Hoopfest,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “We have top boys and girls teams from both Utah and out-of-state with multiple teams receiving pre-season top 50 rankings by MaxPreps.

“We are excited to host such a high-level event here at Lehi High School,” he added. “We’d like to invite the community to come out and enjoy some great basketball.”

Visiting girls teams include Riverdale Ridge from Thornton CO; Centennial from Las Vegas NV; Liberty from Frisco TX; DeSoto TX (ranked #9 nationally); Monterey TX; Incarnate Word Academy from St. Louis MO (ranked #23 nationally); and Rigby ID.

Utah 6A girls teams include No. 1 Lone Peak and No. 5 Westlake as well as Lehi and Ridgeline.

The boys teams include Pebblebrook from Mableton GA; Dynamic Prep from Irving TX; Duncanville TX (ranked #26 nationally); Cardinal Ritter College Prep from St. Louis MO (ranked #31 nationally); White from Dallas TX; and Stranahan from Ft. Lauderdale FL.

Utah boys programs include 6A teams No. 1 Corner Canyon (ranked #23 nationally), No. 2 American Fork (ranked #52 nationally), No. 4 Lehi and Orem, ranked No.3 in 5A.

HOOPFEST SCHEDULE 2023

Friday, December 8

​9:00 a.m.​Girls – Riverdale Ridge (CO) vs. Centennial (NV)

10:30 a.m.​Girls – Westlake vs. Liberty (TX)

​12:00 p.m.​Girls – Lone Peak vs. DeSoto (TX)

​1:30 p.m.​Girls – Ridgeline vs. Monterey (TX)

​3:00 p.m.​Boys – Pebblebrook (GA) vs. DynamicPrep (TX)

​4:30 p.m.​Boys – Duncanville (TX) vs. Corner Canyon

​6:00 p.m.​Girls – Incarnate Word Academy (MO)vs. Lehi

​7:30 p.m.​Boys – Cardinal Ritter College Prep(MO) vs. Lehi

​9:00 p.m.​Boys – WT White (TX) vs. AmericanFork

Saturday, December 9

​9:00 a.m.​Boys – Corner Canyon vs. Pebblebrook (GA)

​10:30 a.m.​Girls – Centennial (NV) vs. Incarnate Word Academy (MO)

12:00 p.m.​Girls – Liberty (TX) vs. Riverdale Ridge (CO)

​1:30 p.m.​Girls – DeSoto (TX) vs. Ridgeline

​3:00 p.m.​Boys – Dynamic Prep (TX) vs. Cardinal Ritter C. P. (MO)

​4:30 p.m.​Girls – Monterey (TX) vs. Lone Peak

​6:00 p.m.​Girls – Rigby (ID) vs. Lehi

​7:30 p.m.​Boys – Stranahan (FL) vs. Lehi

​9:00 p.m.​Boys – Orem vs. Duncanville (TX)