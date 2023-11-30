All-City Athletic Awards: Fall Season

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the fourth annual All-City awards for the fall 2023 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the cross country, girls tennis and boys golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City volleyball, girls soccer and football teams.

Girls Cross Country

Most Valuable Performer

Lucy Hawkins (So. Skyridge): Third in Region 3, she finished first in the Divisional round of Girls Section B and came in 27that the 6A State final.

Honorable Mention

Ava Talbot (Jr. Skyridge): 20th in Region 3, 16th at Divisionals, 40th at 6A State.

Remy McAdams (Fr. Lehi): 23rd in Region 3, 13th at Divisionals, 42nd at 6A State.

Clara Madsen (So. Skyridge): 22nd in Region 3, 17th at Divisionals, 43rd at 6A State.

Boys Cross Country

Most Valuable Performer

Cooper Tripp (Jr. Skyridge): Seventh in Region 3, he came in ninth at Divisionals and finished 15th in the 6A State race.

Honorable Mention

Taylor Kjar (Jr. Skyridge): 8th in Region 3, 21st at Divisionals, 32nd at 6A State.

Aaron Caldwell (Sr. Skyridge): 15th in Region 3, 12th atDivisionals, 34th at 6A State.

Devan Greene (Sr. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 15th at Divisionals, 40th at 6A State.

Benson Quist (Sr. Lehi): 11th in Region 3, 21st at Divisionals, 41stat 6A State.

Girls Tennis

Most Valuable Performers

Bella Lewis Jr. (Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 at First Singles, defeated the top seed from Layton to earn the bracket crown at 6A State.

Kylee Sperry Sr. & Andi Armstrong So. (Skyridge): Seeded No. 1 in the bracket, 6A state champions in #1 Doubles.

Ava Ericksen Jr. & Sophia Bleak Jr. (Skyridge): Seeded No. 1 in the bracket, 6A state champions in #2 Doubles.

Honorable Mention

Kaia Sperry Jr. (Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 at Second Singles,earned a silver medal at 6A State.

Naomi Johnson Jr. (Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 at Third Singles,earned a silver medal at 6A State.

Sadie DeSpain (So. Lehi): Seeded No. 9 at State, advanced to the 6A quarterfinals.

Boys Golf

Most Valuable Performer

Toa Ofahengaue Jr. (Lehi): Finished second in the Region 3 medalist standings, tied for 12th at 6A State.

Honorable Mention

Calvin Armstrong (Jr. Skyrdige): Tenth in Region 3, tied for 16th at 6A State.

Austin Holland (Jr. Skyrdige): Seventh in Region 3, tied for 21stat 6A State.