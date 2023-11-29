Falcon boys hoops opens with victory

The Skyridge boys basketball team came from behind to beat Salem Hills 71-65 on Tuesday (Nov. 21) to get the season started with a win on the road.

This exciting contest went back and forth and was drum-tight for three quarters. The Skyhawks got the early leg up and had a 16-13 advantage at the end of the first period, but the Falcons reversed that in the next stanza and the teams went to the locker room knotted at 30 points each at the break.

The home squad pulled narrowly ahead once more in the third period and was up 21-17 entering the final quarter. However, the visitors turned on the jets at that point and outscored Salem Hills 24-14 down the stretch to secure the victory.

The Falcons got a boost from their free-throw shooting, completing 17-of-19 (89%) at the charity stripe. Junior forward Jordan Kohler led the effort with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Tate Larson finished with 20 points including six treys and also made three assists. Senior guard Dane Housleyadded 16 points to go with three boards, seven assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Davis Fyans made three assists and a pair of steals.

“It was a great start to the season going on the road and beating a good Salem Hills team,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We did a good job sharing the ball and executing down the stretch.

“Jordan Kohler had a double-double and did a great job for us on the glass and Tate Larson hitting six three-pointers was huge,” the coach continued. “We look forward to playing another quality opponent in Bountiful on Friday at home.” Tipoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m.