Thanksgiving Point adds “Fine dining” at Clubhouse Grill

Published

5 hours ago

on

A new restaurant is opening this weekend at Thanksgiving Point, located in the golf course clubhouse at 3300 W. Clubhouse Drive in Lehi.

The establishment is being billed as Chef Tito’s Best at the Clubhouse Grill. It will be open Friday and Saturday evenings only. After a special invitation-only VIP event on Friday (Dec. 8), the restaurant will be open to the general public on Saturday.

Diners will be treated to a four-course meal. The first course is being called “amuse Bouche” and will be the same for all patrons, but there will be three or four “elegant” options each for the appetizer, entrée and dessert courses. The menu will change from time to time.

“We are excited to bring some fine dining to Lehi on Friday and Saturday evenings in our Clubhouse Grill,” said Tele Wightman, general manager and PGA Director of Golf.

Reservations are available between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and are recommended. Call 801-768-7415 to reserve your table.

