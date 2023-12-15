Lehi storage facility hosts holiday sock drive

As part of an effort to give to those less fortunate this holiday season, Store It at the Hub in Lehi is filling a Santa bag with socks for people experiencing homelessness.

“As the holiday season approaches, we at Store It at the Hub wanted to take a moment to reflect on the importance of giving back and being part of our community. We strongly believe that we are here to provide support during life’s various ups and downs,” said Jonathan Hyde, regional manager of TriCoManagement’s storage division.

The facility began taking donations — new socks of any size — on Dec. 1 and will continue taking them through Tuesday, Dec. 19. Donations may be dropped off at the office, located at 1746 N. Boston Street in west Lehi, between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

As an incentive to donate, anyone who donates will be entered in a Gift for Giving drawing. The prize is a Store It at the Hub backpack with gifts and a $25 Amazon gift card.

“Recognizing that homelessness represents a significant challenge for individuals facing life events, we aim to make a positive difference in their lives. We understand that even the simplest things, such as a pair of socks, can provide comfort and assistance during trying times. Let us unite as a community and make this holiday season a time of compassion, support and understanding for those who need it most. Together, we can make a lasting difference,” added Hyde.