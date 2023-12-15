Luxury condos in mixed-use building being built on 1200 West

A unique new building is moving forward at 2600 N, and 1200 W called the Lehi Lofts. The four-story structure will be located on the property north of the Quick Quack car wash and split into nine units.

The building will have a main floor commercial or retail unit, three office units on the second floor, three residential units on the third floor, and one penthouse residential unit on the fourth floor. The main floor will also have four two-car garages for the residential units with EV chargers.

“We’ve put big windows throughout to let light in both the commercial units and residential…There isn’t anything like this down here, only in Salt Lake,” said co-applicant Ryan Hales when presenting plans to the City Council.

The project did not need City Council approval as it is already in an approved mixed-use zone, but the applicants requested splitting the building into nine separate sellable units. The Council unanimously approved the request.

There are currently no planned commercial tenants at this time.