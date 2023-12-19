United Way urgently requests last-minute donations in Utah County



The United Way of Utah County holds a Sub for Santa program each year, and the number of families sponsored and those still in need of sponsorship is unusually high this year. 312 Utah County families still have not received sponsorship less than a week before Christmas.

The increase in families needing assistance this year is due to inflation and subsequent rises in the cost of living. By Christmas, approximately 2,200 families with over 6,500 children will have received help from Utah County’s United Way, making this the largest effort in its 41-year history.

“Sub for Santa is a temporary Christmas assistance program that matches sponsors with families looking for help,” says the United Way website. The program assists families with children between 18 months and 16 years old.

Those who sign up to be a sponsor will contact the family, shop for the gifts, and deliver the gifts directly to the family. Gifts for each child include 2-3 new articles of clothing, 1-2 new toys and 3-5 new books.

Volunteers can sign up to sponsor a family at subforsanta.org or call (801)356-6300. Money donations are also requested. Donateat unitedwayuc.org/donate and designate to “Sub for Santa.” The money raised will go directly to Utah County’s United Way’s efforts to purchase gifts for local children in need.