Bear Hugs for Kids shopping returns after three-year hiatus

Costa Vida and Fat Cats joined forces to fund this year’s “Bear Hugs for Kids” shopping day. Over 300 students from both Lehi and Skyridge High Schools gathered at Lehi High School to reignite a long-standing tradition of spreading Christmas Cheer by being shopping buddies for 150 local children.

Everyone was treated to breakfast, entertainment and a visit from the Utah Jazz Bear and Santa Claus before boarding 12 school buses and enjoying a parade to Walmart, escorted by the Lehi Police and Fire Departments. Each child was given $100 to buy presents for themselves and family. The children were then returned to the high school to greet their parents with goodies in their shopping bags and smiles on their faces. All those involved left with gratitude in their hearts to everyone who helped make it happen.